The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) released results for Higher Secondary examinations across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams today.

Over 300,000 students received their results, with the Science stream recording the highest success rate at approximately 85 per cent. The Arts stream saw the largest number of candidates with 226,756 students appearing for the examinations.

The Science stream demonstrated strong performance with 25,827 students securing first division out of 48,309 who passed. Commerce stream registered 14,584 successful candidates, with 6,519 achieving first division marks.

Arts stream, while having the largest enrollment, saw 183,745 students pass, with 49,577 achieving first division credentials. Vocational courses had 824 successful students, with 60 securing top division marks.

The pass percentage for male students stood at 78.42 per cent, while female students outperformed with a pass rate of 82.95 per cent.