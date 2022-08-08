Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KANCHASDCOM), Dimasa Student Union (DSU), Karbi Students Association (KSA), and other social organizations of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao organized a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to pressurize the central government for immediate implementation of Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

“We are only requesting that the Centre pay emphasis to this issue, implement a government bill, and realize the people's 37-year dream. We are not against the Constitution”, a demonstrator told the media.

In all, about 300 people from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts took participated in today's dharna program.

“It's a long-term demand which started in 1969 when Meghalaya was separated from Assam. In 1986, the demand took the form of documentation,” said a protester, adding: “So many agitations, dharnas, and bandhs have been called by many students and social organizations in demand of it, but to date, no solution come out.”

In Assam, certain tribal regions are permitted to become "independent states" under Article 244(A). It also features a provision for a Legislature and a Council of Ministers, which were added to the Constitution in 1969 by the then-Congress government.