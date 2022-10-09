People were very delighted to see Athletic Hima Das as a singer as she was singing during a programme in Assam's Dima Hasao on October 8.

She was on a two-day tour to Dima Hasao from October 7th to 8th. During her visit, Hima visited various tourist sites in the district, and on the same evening, a cultural programme was organized by the Haflong Basketball Association in association with Minaret Club Haflong at the District Library auditorium.

On the occasion, several cultural and traditional programs were organized, wherein, numerous participants participated in the programme, and Hima Das was seen as a singer.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Dima Hasao is the most beautiful district in Assam, adding, ''Those who love adventurous life they should visit Dima Hasao''.

She further added that she would like to visit Dima Hasao again and again.

On October 9, Das also attended a Bike rally, and later she attended programme at the Dima Hasao Sports complex, where many school-going children participated and interacted with her.

In this program, Nandita Garlosa, the Cabinet Minister of the Assam Government. Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed and Thaiso Thao Daulagupu, Principal Secretary of NCHAC, and other officials were also present.