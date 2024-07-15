Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on the microblogging site X the detailed syllabus for the upcoming Grade III examination for Assam direct recruitment. This information follows the State Level Recruitment Commission’s (SLRC) advertisement dated October 30, 2023, which outlined the structure of the examination for Class-III posts.

The detailed syllabus covers three educational levels: Bachelor's Degree, Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) for driver positions. Each level has a unique pattern of questions and subjects:

A. Bachelor's Degree Level Posts:

- Social Studies: 30 questions

- General Knowledge: 35 questions

- Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability: 20 questions

- General Mathematics: 30 questions

- General English: 10 questions

- Reading Comprehension and English Language: 25 questions



The test will last for three hours, comprising 150 questions worth a total of 175 marks.

B. HSSLC Level Posts:

- Social Studies: 30 questions

- General Knowledge: 30 questions

- Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability: 20 questions

- General English: 35 questions

- General Mathematics: 35 questions



The duration of this test is also three hours, with 150 questions totaling 150 marks.

C. HSLC Level Posts (Driver):

- Social Studies: 20 questions

- General Knowledge: 30 questions

- Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability: 20 questions

- General English: 30 questions

- General Mathematics: 30 questions

- Road Transport: 20 questions



This test, similarly, will be three hours long, consisting of 150 questions worth 150 marks.

The SLRC has stated that all question papers will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with one correct answer per question. Negative marking will apply, deducting 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer to a one-mark question and 0.50 marks for a two-mark question.

The question papers will be available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, and Hindi. Examination dates and times will be announced later.