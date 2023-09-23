Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a series of significant decisions made during the weekly Assam Cabinet meeting held on September 23.

Key Cabinet Decisions Include:



1. Jobs for Martyred Armed Forces' Kin:

• The Cabinet approved the provision of government jobs to the next of kin (NOK) or family members of Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

• This initiative seeks to provide financial stability and dignity to the families of martyrs after the loss of their breadwinners.



2. Mukhyamantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY):

• The Cabinet granted approval for the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY), which aims to streamline medical reimbursement procedures for government employees and pensioners.

• All medical reimbursement claims will be processed through an online portal of the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society.

• Under MMLSAY, government employees and pensioners can receive treatment at any registered public or private hospital with the necessary infrastructure.

• The scheme offers a provision for a Single Admissibility Board, medical reimbursement at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates, and the option for employees to contribute to the scheme through monthly premium contributions.

• Cashless facilities will be introduced in government hospitals in the next financial year, ensuring a fixed turnaround time of 90 days for claim processing.



3. Modernizing Power Distribution:

• The Cabinet approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the modernization and system augmentation of the power distribution system under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

• The project, estimated at ₹5,196.91 crore, aims to enhance the power distribution infrastructure and benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state.

• The project is set to be completed by March 31, 2026.



4. Assured Power Supply:

• Assam will procure wind-solar hybrid power with assured peak power supply under the ISTS (Tranche-VI) Scheme.

• A Power Purchase Agreement will be executed for 100 MW of green power from renewable sources, ensuring reliable peak power supply during peak seasons.



5. Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH):

• The Cabinet approved the establishment of the Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH) with an allocation of ₹22 crore.

• AUKH will play a pivotal role in strengthening urban reforms and innovations in the state, promoting research, and implementing urban projects.

• It will comprise expert planners and professionals to guide and facilitate the implementation of urban initiatives.