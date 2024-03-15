Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled significant investment agreements totaling ₹2050 crore, set to generate over 6,000 job opportunities. The announcement came as part of the state's push for economic development and job creation, with benefits also being distributed to entrepreneurs under the CM Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan initiative.

Sarma's announcement follows his earlier predictions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, particularly in key constituencies across the state.

According to Sarma, BJP candidates are expected to secure substantial victories in constituencies such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, and Nagaon. He projected vote counts ranging from 3 to 4 lakh in Jorhat and Dibrugarh, with Kaziranga also anticipated to garner significant support for the party. In Nagaon, the BJP is predicted to secure between 50 thousand to 1 lakh votes.

Sarma emphasized that critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would face repercussions as the electorate demonstrates its support for the BJP. He also highlighted the electoral prospects of specific candidates, including Sarbananda Sonowal, Tapan Gogoi, and Kamakhya Tasa, predicting resounding victories and significant impacts from Tasa's campaign.