Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on April 12 that the state government will take steps to commemorate Saat Bihu starting April 14.

At Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, CM Sarma also announced one-time support to Assam's 10-year-old Rongali Bihu Celebration Committees.

A grant of Rs 1.5 lakhs was granted to 2114 Bihu committees, with 120 committees from Kamrup (Metropolitan) receiving it.

"This time we are giving a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to 2114 Bihu committees," the CM added.

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CM Sarma stated during his speech that no one is permitted to celebrate Bihu after May 16.

He said, “From May 16, Bihu will not be celebrated in the state, however, other cultural programmes could be held. Bihu committees should take action in this regard.”

CM Sarma advised Bihu committees to refrain from collecting 'Chanda' (donations) and instead take part in traditional husori.

The chief minister emphasised the consuming alcohol on stage concerns as well as the Bihu committees paid special attention to this topic.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma advised Assamese to celebrate Saat Bihu during this Rongali Bihu.

He stated that the state administration will begin celebrating Saat Bihu next year.

It should be noted that Rongali Bihu is celebrated for seven days, known as Saat Bihu.