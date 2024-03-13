Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed confidence in the BJP's dominance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, following the announcement of candidates by the Congress for the Nagaon and Karimganj constituencies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the recent break in the opposition alliance, stating that the BJP's development wave did not allow the opposition to last.

He initially anticipated tough competition in three Lok Sabha seats, but weak Congress candidates in Nagaon and Karimganj have brought the BJP to the forefront. He suggested that the BJP will now contest whole-heartedly in 13 seats instead of the previously proposed 11.

Speaking to the media on the opposition unit alliance, CM Sarma, said, "The developmental wave of BJP will not let the opposition unit alliance stay for long and it is proved today as the alliance is broken. Earlier I thought there would be a tough contest in 3 Lok Sabha seats but in Nagaon and Karimganj the Congress has fielded so weak candidates that now the BJP has come to the fore to fight a healthy contest. Till now while I was speaking about contesting in 11 seats now it will be in 13 seats."



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Further Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted that the Congress is heading towards winning zero candidates as now the Congress after announcing its candidates have cleared two more LS constituencies.

Speaking about the Dhubri LS seat, Sarma said that, its ally will try its best but the contest between AIUDF and Congress will be limited.

"I thought in Karimganj and Nagaon, BJP will be in the third position but after the declaration of Congress candidates, the saffron party is heading towards leading in the respective constituencies...I will not say we will have 13 seats but we are now confident in 11 seats and have arrived well in Nagaon and Karimganj," he added.

Sarma asserted that earlier it was planned that BJP would campaign in 11 seats following which it will route to other states but now the saffron party will contest in 13 seats.

Regarding the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Sarma recalled that the BJP had previously won by a margin of 1 lakh votes. However, with Majuli and parts of Dergaon and old Titabor leaning towards Golaghat, he estimated a potential 1.5 lakh votes in favour of the BJP. In response to public sentiment on the CAA, Sarma claimed that people are now prioritising development.