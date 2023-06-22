Following grievances from customers regarding the hike in electricity bills, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken up the matter all by himself in solving the woes of the public.

In one such instance, Himanta Biswa Sarma apologised to a consumer of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) after the latter complained of an electricity bill amounting to Rs 44,000 which the consumer received for the month of June 2023.

Tagging the chief minister and APDCL, the complainant took to Twitter to address her grievance.

She wrote, “We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June. When complain lessen to rs 21000 Consumer - 106000006052 Name-Golap Borah Area-Gohpur, dakshin kalabari Kindly take action @cmoassam @himantabiswa.”

We have examined the matter.

it was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa.The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t… https://t.co/qhcgYs7wI9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2023

Taking the matter into his own hands, Himanta Biswa Sarma took cognizance of the matter and replied to the complainant stating that the fault was on the meter reader’s side.



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Assam CM wrote, “We have examined the matter. it was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by a Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa. The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t prepare the bill on actual consumption.”

“As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for inconvenience caused," the tweet added.

The complainant also referred to two more consumer numbers and highlighted power bill amounts ranging from Rs 83,000 to a whopping Rs 1.27 lakh against a mere consumption of just 1 KW (kilowatt).

Earlier this month, Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged consumers to check the electricity bill for May/June 2022 and if any major variations in found in terms of consumption, the chief minister directly intervene into the matter.