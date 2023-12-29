Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma found himself at the center of a controversy due to a social media post that was deemed to promote caste divisions.

The post in question involved an incorrect translation of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, which suggested that it was the "natural duty" of Shudras to serve the other three castes—Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas.

The backlash was swift and pointed, with several opposition leaders criticizing Sarma for his post.

In response to the uproar, Chief Minister Sarma issued an apology, stating that the post was a result of an error made by one of his team members. He emphasized that Assam is a "casteless society," a status he attributed to the reform movement led by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.



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As a routine I upload one sloka of Bhagavad Gita every morning on my social media handles. Till date, I have posted 668 slokas.



Recently one of my team members posted a sloka from Chapter 18 verse 44 with an incorrect translation.



As soon as I noticed the mistake, I promptly… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 28, 2023

Sarma expressed regret for any offence caused by the deleted post and reiterated his commitment to the egalitarian values of Assamese society.

The incident underscores the sensitivity surrounding discussions of caste in India and the potential for social media to amplify such issues. It also highlights the ongoing debates about the role of caste in contemporary Indian society and the political ramifications of such discourse.