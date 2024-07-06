Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved Rs 1.5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide clothing for flood-affected individuals in relief camps.

The announcement, made via Twitter, follows through on a promise Sarma made during his recent visit to a flood relief camp in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh.

On July 5, Sarma inspected facilities at the Tengakhat relief camp, where he encountered numerous displaced individuals affected by the severe flooding in Assam. During this visit, he identified immediate needs and took action, including arranging for a sick person to be transferred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The Chief Minister also noted the lack of adequate clothing among the camp residents and committed to addressing this issue promptly. The newly approved funds will be used to procure fresh clothes for those sheltered in various relief camps across the flood-affected regions of Assam.