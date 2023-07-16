Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 16 said that the government is committed in protecting the culture of the tribals and that no one should take advantage and comber them to another religion through deceit.

He said this while addressing a gathering in Guwahati where a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh each was given to 18 Khilonjias tribal institutions and Rs 5 lakh each to 73 places of worship in 22 districts of the state.

''No one should take advantage of our tribal communities and convert them to another religion through deceit. We have to protect their ancient faith & practices,'' he said.

No one should to take advantage of our tribal communities and convert them to another religion through deceit. We have to protect their ancient faith & practices.



📍Distribution of Aid to Indigenous Faith Organisations, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/S96ksMwA2e — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2023

Sarma further said that the state government is committed to promote and preserve the colourful culture of Khilonjias and tribal groups of the state.

''We are very much delighted to be present here for sheltering the rights and interest of ethnic tribes enriching the colourful culture of Assam, our government is committed to fulfil the promise,'' he added.

He further said that as a part of the fulfilment of the promise, the government is arranging to provide financial assistance to different ethnic tribal institutions and praying places of the state.

''Relentless effort by the state government is made to protect different ethnic and tribal communities language, are and culture and religious beliefs,'' he said.

Commenting on the newly formed department of ethnic and tribal faith of the state government, the Assam Chief Minister said, ''The government is taking steps in the protection of different language, art and culture and religious beliefs. As part of this mission, 18 places of 22 districts of Assam are awarded Rs 10 lakh each in total counts to Rs 1 crore 80 lakh and also extended Rs 5 lakh each to another 73 praying places today''.

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