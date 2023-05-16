Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the convention centre at Galapokhari bypass in Tinsukia on the second day of the three-day District Deputy Commissioners Conference (DC Conference) held in Tinsukia from May 15.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Convention Center following which the chief minister attended a meeting with the District Deputy Commissioners from different districts.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, "The state government have started the three-day DC conference wherein all the DC were divided into 5 groups headed by a minister."

Also Read: Assam government to issue VRS to police officials with excessive weight, gives three months time

Further, the chief minister stated that the conference started at 10 AM until 9 PM wherein the DCs prepared a presentation in front of the minister as well as an additional chief secretary.

Himnata Biswa Srama asserted that today, May 16, the outcome of the presentation would be discussed and on May 17 the state and the central government will also discuss the 12 flagship schemes.

It is to be mentioned here that these DC conferences are held in the state every six months and the next conference will be held in North Lakhimpur.

On the otherhand, all Assam SP conference which is scheduled every six months will be held in June 2023 in Bongaigaon followed by a joint meeting will be held in Guwahati.

Union Minister of State Rameshwar Teli, State Ministers Ajanta Neog, Ranjit Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahantaa, Bimal Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Sanjoy Kishan, Parimal Shukla Baidya, Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with several Ministers of Assam and various administrative officers and District Deputy Commissioners were present in the meeting.