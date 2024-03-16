In a bid to ensure robust fiscal management and effective allocation of resources, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a pivotal meeting with senior officials of the Finance Department. The session aimed at assessing the financial standing of various departments within the state.

During the meeting, held with attention to detail, Chief Minister Sarma discussed multitude of matters concerning financial sanctions, fund allocation, and the overall inflow and outflow of revenues. Emphasizing the paramount importance of prudent financial management, Sarma engaged in comprehensive discussions with officials, aiming to streamline fiscal processes and enhance transparency.

Chief Minister Sarma issued crucial instructions to officials, underlining the imperative need for judicious utilization of resources and adherence to fiscal discipline.