Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a pivotal meeting on November 20 to review and advance key initiatives in the state's education sector, including the ambitious proposal to establish "leader schools."

These leader schools aim to redefine educational standards by incorporating state-of-the-art infrastructure, fostering holistic education, and emphasizing technology-driven teaching methods. The initiative, in collaboration with the World Bank, seeks to build a robust education ecosystem that prioritizes community engagement and ensures accessible and transformative learning for students across Assam.

The Chief Minister also discussed other student-focused initiatives, including the distribution of scooties, tablets, and bicycles to promote access to education. He underscored the importance of recognizing academic excellence through the Anundoram Borooah Award, which will be presented to outstanding students.

Moreover, preparations for the upcoming teacher recruitment examination were reviewed to streamline the hiring process and address staffing gaps in schools.

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