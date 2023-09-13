The opposition parties have again trained their guns on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations of “Kisan Sampada scam” by his wife and entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

On September 13, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged the chief minister of Assam using his influence to help his wife in a 10 crore worth Kisan Sampada scam.

"PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP", wrote Gaurav Gogoi in a Twitter post.

https://x.com/GauravGogoiAsm/status/1701790992075227272?s=20

Replying to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X(formerly known as Twitter), "I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India".

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1701857884651565216?s=20