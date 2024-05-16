Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has bid farewell to international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. The 39-year-old striker announced his retirement through a heartfelt video message on social media, marking the end of his illustrious 20-year career representing India.

Expressing gratitude for Chhetri's remarkable contributions, the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Farewell Legend! Happy Retirement. Your contribution to Indian football will forever be cherished by a grateful nation and hope you will continue to guide our young guns to lift the coveted Cup one day!"

Chhetri's retirement comes after representing India 145 times, scoring an impressive 93 goals and leaving an indelible mark on the sport. In his emotional statement, he reflected on the pride of his debut match and the honor of wearing the national jersey throughout his career.

The announcement marks the end of an era in Indian football.