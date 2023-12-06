In the vibrant political landscape of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stands as a prominent figure, not only holding the reins of the state as its Chief Minister since May 10, 2021 but also commanding a significant presence in the digital realm.

Born on February 1, 1969, Sarma's journey in politics is marked by his tenure as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, a position he assumed after succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma's influence extends beyond the corridors of power to the virtual world, where he has recently achieved a remarkable milestone.

His engaging and active social media presence has garnered him over 2 million followers on Facebook, a testament to his widespread popularity and the resonance of his message with the masses.

This achievement is complemented by his strong following on Instagram, where more than 1 million individuals follow his account (@himantabiswasarma), seeking insights into his political endeavours and personal engagements.



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The Chief Minister's digital footprint is not just about numbers; it reflects a deep connection with people across various demographics and geographies. It underscores his commitment to ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the last mile and that fraudulent beneficiaries are eliminated, as indicated by his recent meeting with District Commissioners.

For those wishing to reach out to the Chief Minister, multiple avenues are available. One can contact his office at the CM Block, Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Dispur, Assam 781006, or via phone at +91-361-2262222/ 2237043 /2262069.

Emails can be directed to cm@assam.gov.in, and further information is accessible through the official website cm.assam.gov.in.

Additionally, updates and interactions are facilitated through his social media platforms, which have seen exponential growth, reflecting the trust and support he has cultivated among the people of Assam.