In a major development and infrastructure push for the people of Kamrup Metro, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated several developmental projects worth Rs 640 crore today.

In a transformative phase and several inaugural projects lined up for the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will spearhead the inauguration of multiple projects alongside esteemed dignitaries, including Keshab Mahanta, Parimal Suklabaidya, Sanjoy Kishan, Queen Oja, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Atul Bora.

The diverse projects include the inauguration of the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility costing Rs 395 crores, aiming to provide cashless health services under various insurance schemes and cater to patients not only from Assam but across the entire Northeast region. Simultaneously, the Kar Bhawan in Ganeshguri, costing Rs 112 crores, will be inaugurated, enhancing tax management and facilitating the work of over 500 officials and staff, contributing to the development of the state's economic system.

A novel initiative includes the inauguration of a Night Shelter for home and construction workers in Rehabari, Guwahati, costing Rs 15 crores. This marks the first night shelter designed to offer affordable accommodation for 200 workers, addressing their immediate needs and ensuring improved living conditions.

Furthermore, the Purabi Dairy Plant in Panjabari, with an expenditure of Rs 49 crores will witness its expansion from 60 TLPD to 159 TLPD, focusing on processing dairy products, establishing markets for dairy farmers, and enhancing milk production to provide better nutrition for consumers.

The B. Barooah Cancer Institute PET CT Project in Kalapahar, costing Rs 13 crores will introduce state-of-the-art health facilities for cancer patients, streamlining the cancer diagnosis process and aiming to treat approximately 1500-2000 cancer patients annually.

The day will also witness the Bhoomipujan for the North Guwahati-Umananda Modular Terminal at 4 PM, facilitating improved and convenient transportation to Umananda. This terminal is set to accommodate around 2000 passengers daily at Umananda River Terminal, with additional facilities such as waiting areas, shops, and toilets, providing a significant boost to the tourism sector.

In this extensive initiative, the state stands poised to witness a multifaceted developmental push across various sectors, reaffirming its commitment to progress and prosperity.