Taking cognizance of the nominal deduction from the salaries of ministers and senior officers in the name of monthly power bill, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the power department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony.

The step has been initiated to ensure no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers or government employees, as stated by CM Sarma in a post on platform X.

"During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees", wrote CM Sarma on platform X.

The Assam government has undertaken a key decision at the Assam state cabinet meeting held on January 12, wherein the State Government had decided to expedite the smart prepaid meter installation.

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