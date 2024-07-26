Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed appointment letters to 465 candidates across various departments, reinforcing the government's commitment to employment generation. This event marks another milestone in the state’s ambitious recruitment drive.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sarma stated, "Empowering Assam's Youth. After providing 97,505 Govt jobs to our youth in the recent past, today we distributed appointment letters to 465 candidates in various departments. We are firmly on course to complete 50,000 additional recruitments by May 2025."

The latest distribution follows an earlier ceremony on July 14, where Sarma handed appointment letters to 41 youths, appointed to positions ranging from Grade IV to college teachers in the Education Department. “With these appointments, we have given jobs to 97,495 people in the last three years,” Sarma declared during the event.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling the election promise of providing one lakh jobs within their tenure. Initially, the BJP had pledged to create one lakh government jobs annually during the 2021 assembly poll campaign but later clarified that this target was for the entire five-year term.