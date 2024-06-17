Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a detailed inspection today at the upcoming Mother and Child Hospital in Bhangagarh, directing officials to ensure the timely completion of construction and the provision of top-notch amenities for patient comfort.

During his visit, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the ongoing construction work to ensure that the hospital is operational within the stipulated timeframe. Sarma stressed the importance of incorporating world-class facilities that would cater to the needs of patients effectively.

Earlier in the day, Sarma convened a crucial meeting with officials from the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) to address various critical issues concerning healthcare infrastructure in the region. The meeting focused extensively on filling faculty and staff positions essential for the hospital's functioning, as well as the procurement and modernization of medical equipment.