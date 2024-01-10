Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 9 expressed grief over the demise of Assam's greatest music maestro Bhupen Uzir.

Taking to platform X, Assam CM wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the passing away of Bhupen Uji, a renowned personality in the music industry of Assam. He was a musician who made a great contribution to the cultural world of Assam through his long career in music. The death of Bhupen Uzir, who fascinated several generations through his music, is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and admirers of Uzir".

The Assamese music industry is mourning the loss of a renowned figure, music director Bhupen Uzir, who passed away on January 9 night at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

Uzir had been battling a long-term illness and was admitted to the hospital on January 6 due to a respiratory ailment.

His demise marks a significant loss to the Assamese music world and has left the state in deep sorrow at the beginning of the New Year.

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