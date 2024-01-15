In Assam, after a hiatus of nine years, the traditional bulbuli (bulbul bird) fight makes a comeback during the Magh Bihu festivities.

This decision marks a significant moment for the state's cultural heritage, as these events were previously an integral part of the harvest festival celebrations.

The Assam government has given its approval for the resumption of these fights, with the condition that they adhere to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the welfare of the animals involved.

Taking to its X handle Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Breathing life into our ancient customs and rituals has been a cornerstone of our policies. After nearly a decade, I was able to witness the bulbuli fight, a quintessential Bihu tradition which was recently revived by our government."



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Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "Earlier there was a misconception about the 'Bulbuli fight' and thought that the birds are injured or even lose blood in the event. Today I have witnessed the event and found out that there is no harm...the fight is only for two minutes following which the birds are let go freely."

The bulbuli fights, which had been banned by the Gauhati High Court in 2015 due to concerns over animal cruelty, are now being reintroduced as part of the state's efforts to preserve and honour its age-old customs and traditions.

The Assam cabinet, recognizing the cultural significance of these events, has granted "in-principle approval" for the organization of both buffalo and bulbuli fights, provided they are conducted under specific SOPs designed to prevent cruelty to the animals.

The reintroduction of the bulbuli fights is a testament to the Assam government's commitment to maintaining the state's cultural practices while balancing the need for animal protection. This move has been met with approval from local communities, who have expressed their happiness at being able to organize these events once again, promising to follow the SOPs closely.