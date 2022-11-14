Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched Mission Basundhara 2.0 on November 14 to ascertain the concept of ‘mor maati, mor adhikaar’ (my land, my rights).

In an announcement earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of the state who have land issues to settle to apply under Mission Basundhara 2.0. “Those residing on eksonia (annual patta) and government lands can also apply”, added Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the number of protests that have taken place from 2011 to 2014, Assam Chief Minister alleged that majority of the protesters who participated in the protest rallies were found to be people who did not have land ownership or did not have land entitlement.

“In such a situation, people who are residing on a piece of land and have even built a house, government is unable to provide these people with land patta nor facilities of bank loan can be provided to such people. There have been instances where people required to show their income certificate but were unable to show their land rights to acquire the certificate. This situation leads to a situation of uncertainty in the entire state and the government can also not collect taxes from the people who do not have land pattas,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This way government too face loses as they are unable to generate revenue, while security concerns with respect to the people residing on the piece of land without land pattas too rises,” added CM Sarma.

Stating that earlier the government was not able to bring a transformative change with respect to land regulation, “no coercive decision was taken to provide land pattas to the residents and the system continued”, added CM Sarma.

“Zonal valuation is rising at an unprecedented manner, while the government is also providing land pattas, land rights to the people but unfortunately people cannot enjoy those benefits. People who are residing for more than 15 years in Guwahati, will get land pattas. But how can one rickshawalla, cart-puller compete with Guwahati zonal valuation? It will be like Mungeri Laal’s Haseen Sapne, where money will come from one section and eventually buildings will be constructed as dreamt by people. If the government had provided land pattas to the people without collecting premium then legitimately revenue generation would have taken place every year”, said CM Sarma.