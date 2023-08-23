In a momentous testament to India's scientific prowess, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 23 lauded the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon.

Sarma taking to micro-blogging site X, extended his greetings to the entire team behind Chandrayaan's team.

''Another giant leap for humanity! Chandrayaan's triumphant landing is a testament to human ingenuity and exploration spirit. Congratulations to the brilliant minds behind this incredible achievement!'' he wrote on X.

Another giant leap for humanity! 🌕



Chandrayaan's triumphant landing is a testament to human ingenuity and exploration spirit. Congratulations to the brilliant minds behind this incredible achievement!@isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing https://t.co/6paYz5pQfl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2023

He further said that India has created history in space science with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In a historic achievement, Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, made an impeccable landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

It is worth mentioning that this remarkable feat is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to space exploration and its pursuit of scientific excellence.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon's surface after months of painstaking preparation, marvellous engineering, and cooperative work from the creative brains of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The landing also marks a significant milestone in India's space journey, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the global space community.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, with its meticulous planning and precision execution, has captured the imagination of not only the scientific community but also the common citizens of Assam and the entire country.

The mission's success is a testament to India's ability to tackle challenges on a global scale and showcases the nation's potential to contribute significantly to space research.