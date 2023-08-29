TMC leader Sushmita Dev directed pointed criticism at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments linking gas cylinder price reductions to women's empowerment. Dev stated, "To connect gas cylinder price to 'Sisters' & their empowerment is sexist - patriarchal to think only women belong in the kitchen."

She further asserted that the move seems to acknowledge the lack of empathy in the government's handling of gas price fluctuations over the past five years. "This is not a gift! This is course correction for elections. After elections, it will be loot again," Dev stated.

In a parallel narrative, Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X to express his enthusiasm for the reduction in LPG prices, characterizing it as a "wonderful Rakhi gift for our sisters!" He highlighted the projected benefits of the ₹200 savings on households and the broader economy, underlining the empathetic and empowering approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.