Fulfilling the promise of enhanced connectivity and smoother transit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked a significant milestone today by inaugurating the Basistha Flyover and Jaynagar Underpass as part of the 6-laning project of Guwahati Bypass. The inauguration ceremony, held in Guwahati, witnessed the unveiling of key infrastructural advancements aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and bolstering the city's transportation network.

The Guwahati Bypass, previously a 4-lane thoroughfare managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), underwent a comprehensive upgrade to a 6-lane configuration, encompassing the construction of flyovers and underpasses at pivotal intersections such as Boragaon, Garchuk, Lokhra, and Basistha. With an investment totaling Rs. 443.93 crore, this initiative spans approximately 17 kilometers, with four newly constructed flyovers and strategically placed underpasses facilitating smoother vehicular movement.

In his address at the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma stated the significance of the Basistha Flyover and Jaynagar Underpass, spanning a length of 1.8 kilometers, in alleviating traffic congestion at key junctions. "The inauguration of these vital infrastructural projects marks a significant leap forward in enhancing mobility and ensuring the safety of commuters traversing the national highway through Guwahati," remarked Dr. Sarma. He further underscored the anticipated reduction in travel time to Guwahati airport, heralding improved connectivity for residents and visitors alike.

Sarma also spoke on ongoing projects aimed at enhancing Assam's road infrastructure, including the Nrimbanglo-Jatinga Harangajao Section in Dima Hasao District and the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road project. Bids for the latter have already been invited, with wildlife clearance and land acquisition processes successfully navigated.

Additionally, progress on the 4-laning work from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, encompassing an elevated corridor of 35 kilometers within the Kaziranga region, signals a concerted effort to balance infrastructural development with environmental conservation. Wildlife clearance has been secured, with land acquisition progressing swiftly.

Highlighting the commendable efforts of NHAI, Dr. Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for prioritizing road projects in Assam.