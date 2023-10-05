Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 5 dedicated the newly constructed RCC Bridge on Barama-Dhamdhama-Tamulpur Road at Jartaluk in Tamulpur district to the service of the people at a function held at Tamulpur.

It may be noted that the foundation of the bridge was laid on 26 February 2021. The bridge has been constructed with a financial outlay of Rs. 29,57,05,739/- under SOPD-G. The length of the bridge is 193.480 metres.

The bridge connects Tamulpur with Baksa district directly where there was no alternative route to connect these two districts earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that with the inauguration of the bridge, the connectivity of BTR will get a new momentum. Now transportation between Tamulpur and Baksa will be very convenient and the distance and time taken can be brought down drastically. With the help of this bridge over river Pagladia, at least 25 thousand people across the river will be directly benefitted.



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The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced that the 26 km road from Dhamdhama to Tamulpur will be turned into a double-lane road under the Asom Mala project.

Dr. Sarma said that both the State government and BTC have been working unrelentingly to expedite the socio-economic and academic development of BTR. He said that the construction of Rs. 600 crore Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital is going in full swing. Once dedicated, the medical college and hospital will greatly cater to the health and education of the people belonging to, especially BTR areas.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced a slew of projects like the establishment of a Rs. 25 crore integrated DC Office at Tamulpur, a Rs 5 crore circuit house at Tamulpur and a Rs. 50 crore stadium at Tamulpur district. He moreover said that in the coming days, the eligible women of BTR will be included in the beneficiary list of Orunodoi.

Handloom and Textile Minister UG Brahma, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, MP Dilip Saikia, MLA Jolen Daimari, Speaker BTC Katiram Boro and a host of EMs and MCLAs were present on the occasion.

