Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to announce the inauguration of a monumental solar plant in Sonitpur, signaling the state's commitment to renewable energy. The chief minister shared stating, "Today in Sonitpur, I performed the bhumi pujan of a Rs 300 cr, 50 MW solar plant."

With an impressive 130 MW of solar power groundwork laid in just the last seven days, Assam is rapidly advancing towards its ambitious goal of becoming a green energy hub. Chief Minister Sarma expressed the state's vision, aiming to produce 3000 MW of Surya Shakti by 2028.

the project is slated to generate a staggering 101 million units of green energy in its inaugural year alone. Over the course of 25 years, the cumulative energy output is projected to reach approximately 2,319 million units, contributing substantially to the state's power grid.

At the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, attended by esteemed dignitaries including Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Ashok Singhal, and MP of Tezpur, Shri Pallab Lochan Das, the commitment towards sustainable development was palpable. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Shri Ajay Tewari, along with other officials and representatives from SJVN and SGEL, joined in commemorating this landmark initiative.

Notably, SJVN's foray into Assam's renewable energy sector extends beyond this project. With plans for three solar projects totaling 320 MW, including the recently initiated 70 MW Solar Project in Dhubri, the company's footprint in the state is set to expand significantly. This aligns with SJVN's broader vision of achieving 25,000 MW installed capacity by 2030, in tandem with the Government of India's target of 50% non-fossil-fuel-based energy sources by the same year.

Established in 1988 as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, SJVN Limited has emerged as a key player in the energy landscape. With a diverse portfolio encompassing hydro, thermal, wind, and now solar power, the company remains committed to driving sustainable growth and meeting the nation's evolving energy needs.