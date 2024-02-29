Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to microblogging site X on February 29 to announce the inauguration of the newly constructed Railway Over Bridge, the Atal Uran Setu, in Barpeta Road. Costing a whopping Rs 42 crore, the bridge is expected to play a vital role in decongesting Assam's historic town, providing relief to commuters and enhancing connectivity in the region.

In addition to the inauguration of the Railway Over Bridge, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a state-of-the-art Multi Utility Building in Sorbhog earlier in the day. The facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to foster economic growth and entrepreneurship in the region.

Attended by esteemed Cabinet Ministers Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Ranoj Pegu, the inauguration ceremony highlighted government's commitment to creating conducive environments for business development and job creation. The Multi Utility Building is poised to become a vibrant hub for diverse enterprises, offering ample opportunities for local businesses to thrive and contribute to the socio-economic fabric of Sorbhog and its surrounding areas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of strategic infrastructure projects in catalyzing growth and development across the state. He reiterated the government's dedication to creating sustainable avenues for economic progress and prosperity for the people of Assam.

Cabinet Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Ranoj Pegu echoed similar sentiments, lauding the significance of the newly inaugurated infrastructure projects in bolstering the region's economy and providing impetus to local businesses.