Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Indian and American business people to work with his administration to explore the prospects presented by his state, particularly in tea, commerce, and tourism.

Speaking at an event held by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISP) here on October 18, Sarma also stated that the strategically positioned state is now "in the core of the country" in terms of policy and development.

According to reports, the chief minister invited CEOs and leaders of many firms in both India and the United States to cooperate with Assam and seize the investment opportunities that the state provides.

He also stated that Assam's inherent assets - geography, natural resources, flora, and fauna - combined with a supportive policy push driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision have transformed to the state into a powerhouse of potential. From tea to trade and tourism, Assam provides great opportunities for enterprises

Sarma stated at the interactive round table meeting that the state government has been working tirelessly to create a robust environment for investments through a suite of initiatives.

The chief minister also praised higher education spending.

While commenting on the improvements made in Assam and the Northeast area, Sarma said, ''When it comes to policy and development, we are now in the center of this country. That is the type of difference Prime Minister Modi has made."

According to the reports, several CEOs expressed strong interest in collaborating with Assam in higher education, talent development, connectivity, infrastructure, and the telecom industry.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Cooperation Forum, emphasized that both India and the US want to expand economic connections and strategic partnerships as India celebrates its 75th year of independence.

Baijayant Jay Panda, National Vice President of the BJP and a former MP, said Modi's objective of mainstreaming the Northeast has witnessed remarkable development in the previous eight years, whether in infrastructure or social indices, with Assam leading from the front with Sarma as chief minister.