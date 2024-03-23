Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on March 23 launched a scathing critique on former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal questioning his political influence and efficacy. Gogoi's remarks came amidst a backdrop of political maneuvers and speculations ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing Himanta Biswa Sarma of orchestrating Sonowal's removal from the Chief Minister's post with a metaphorical kick, Gogoi raised eyebrows by questioning Sonowal's continued admiration for Sarma. Gogoi painted a picture of Sonowal as a compliant figure, shifting his political allegiances as per party directives, yet failing to leave a lasting impact on Assam's political landscape.

"Voting for Sarbananda Sonowal and voting for a wooden pole is the same thing," remarked Gogoi, expressing doubts over Sonowal's ability to safeguard the interests of Upper Assam. Gogoi highlighted unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding funds pledged for the preservation of Sonowal community culture and development projects in Dibrugarh.

While acknowledging Sonowal's personal virtues, Gogoi stated the need for tangible results and effective representation. He advocated for a fresh face in politics, endorsing the candidacy of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, portraying him as a dynamic alternative to the status quo.