During his address to the people of Udalguri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an array of ambitious development projects aimed at transforming the state's infrastructure, empowering women and enhancing educational opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the Asom Mala initiative, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted its significance as a flagship effort to enhance connectivity across Assam. "As our #VikasYatra reaches Udalguri District, I am laying the foundation stone for roads under Asom Mala and other projects worth Rs 448 crore," he said.

Asserting the state's progress, Sarma stated the prevailing peace and stability, noting the absence of terrorist activities and bomb blasts. "Nowadays, youths are opting for police training instead of joining terrorist groups in the jungle," he said.

Turning his attention to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister announced the Lakhpati Women scheme, aimed at economically uplifting women across Assam. "My dream is to make Assam women lakhpati," Sarma said detailing the scheme's benefits, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for eligible women. He stressed responsible family planning and encouraged women to venture into entrepreneurship, offering additional support for successful ventures.

Further, Sarma announced initiatives to promote girls' education, including free college admissions and financial incentives for those pursuing higher studies. "We have made admission free for girls in college and will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for those passing matriculation and joining college," he announced, highlighting the government's commitment to gender equality in education.

Acknowledging the significance of education in empowering girls, Sarma pledged financial support of Rs 12,500 for higher secondary to degree level and Rs 15,000 for university studies. "The government will support girls' education, while parents can focus on boys," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma attributed the state's development to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged voters to support him. "I am just a source; all these developments are happening because of PM Modi," he said.