Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was present at the holy site of Nagaon's Batadrava, the revered birthplace of 15th century social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Srimanta Sankardeva, officially launched Batadrava Than beautification and upgradation project on the occasion of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the beautification of Batadrava Than will attract more devotees from far and wide and help the region develop into a world-class tourist and cultural centre.

The project launched in the 2022 at a cost of Rs 22 crore will comprise the development of auditorium, Sattriya Sara, office complex to Damodar Ata Tourist Guest House.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Assam CM wrote, "On the auspicious birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, who laid the foundation of Assam's religious base, I was pleased to offer my devotion at Guru's Sharan at the heritage Batadrava Than."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the project in December 2020.