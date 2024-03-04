Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Rs 116 crore 100-bed Azara District Hospital today, marking the fourth day of the #VikasYatra. The ambitious project aims to provide essential healthcare services to the people of the region, addressing a long-standing need for improved medical facilities.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility in Assam. He highlighted the importance of the Azara District Hospital, stating, "Even during my tenure as the Health Minister of Assam, I prioritized the development of the Azara District Hospital. Now, with the support of the World Bank through the 'Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation,' we have the opportunity to realize this vision."

The Azara District Hospital, once completed, will offer a range of healthcare services, including 14 essential facilities. Emphasizing the significance of the project, Chief Minister Sarma outlined key features, including the provision of three operation theaters to cater to the surgical needs of patients, especially pregnant women undergoing C-sections, and advanced facilities such as ICU and CT scan to ensure comprehensive medical care within the district.

"One of the primary objectives of this project is to reduce the burden on tertiary healthcare facilities in Guwahati by providing advanced medical services closer to the people of Azara," Chief Minister Sarma added.

The hospital will also house a blood bank, dental care unit, and accommodation facilities for medical professionals, ensuring round-the-clock availability of services and skilled healthcare personnel.

CM Sarma said that the government is committed to completing the Azara District Hospital by the upcoming 2026 elections.