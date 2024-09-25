Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to discuss the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The discussion primarily revolved around the state's approach to safeguarding the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people as stipulated by Clause 6.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Today, we have engaged with All Assam Students' Union regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Today, we have analysed the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee which can exclusively be implemented by the state government. We have made it clear that those recommendations will not be implemented in Barak Valley and as well as in 6 Schedule areas in the Constitution of India without their consent..."

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on September 7 the state's plan to advance the implementation of recommendations from the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Commission, which addresses key aspects of the Assam Accord.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam to implement 52 recommendations from Clause 6 of Biplab Sarma Commission before Bohag Bihu

Sarma said that out of the 67 recommendations made by the Commission, 52 fall under the jurisdiction of the state government. "We had thoroughly discussed the recommendations of the Commission. 52 recommendations are under the ambit of the state government, and 5 are under both the state and Centre. We can proceed with 52 recommendations now," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government aims to bring these 52 recommendations to the implementation stage before the Bohag Bihu festival. He also noted that discussions with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organizations will be a priority over the next three months.

However, Sarma acknowledged that certain recommendations, such as the proposed 80 per cent reservation for Assamese people in the Assembly and Panchayats, require further discussions with the Centre. "We want to seriously talk with the Centre about this matter," he added.