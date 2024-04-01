Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains vigilant as the state faces the aftermath of a severe storm and heavy rains that struck on March 31, 2024. The State Emergency Operation Centre is working and coordinating round-the-clock with District Commissioners from the 10 affected districts.

Preliminary assessments have revealed the toll of the disaster, with four lives lost and 45 villages affected by the inclement weather. The affected districts include Nagaon, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Udalguri and Cachar.

The situation remains dire, with ongoing efforts to assess the full extent of the damage. As of now, 329 houses have been either fully or partially damaged, while infrastructure, including electric poles and conductors, has suffered significant harm.

In addition to the human cost, livestock and property have also been affected by the storm. However, relief efforts are underway, with details on the distribution of relief material and the opening of relief camps expected to be available by the afternoon.

The storm also resulted in a boat capsizing incident in South Salmara, claiming the life of one child and leaving two individuals missing since March 31. Search and rescue operations, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are underway, supported by drone surveillance.