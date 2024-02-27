Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his readiness to welcome Congress leader Rana Goswami into the party fold.

Speaking to the media in Majuli, CM Sarma said, "Rana Goswami is a powerful leader of the state and we will be happy if he joins BJP, however, to date there is no such discussion on this topic. If someone asks me whether I will like or not if Rana Goswami joins the BJP, I will say I will be happy."

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that every political leader moves ahead along with their calculation and understanding, hence no one can pressure anyone.

This move signifies potential shifts in the political landscape of the region. According to a reliable source, Goswami is set will join BJP during PM Modi's visit



Also Read: Senior Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns from the post of Upper Assam in-charge

Amid rumours of senior Congress leader Rana Goswami mulling to quit the party, the leader has stated that he has tendered his resignation from the post of Upper Assam in-charge on February 25.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Rana Goswami confirmed reports that he has tendered his resignation from the post of Congress in charge of Upper Assam.

In a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah, Rana Goswami wrote, "I am tendering my resignation as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath Chariali due to various political reasons".

Earlier, sources privy to India TodayNE said that Rana Goswami will soon quit the party and jump ship to BJP.

According to sources, a meeting was held at the Tocklai residence of Rana Goswami in the evening of February 24. where he exclaimed his inhibitions of not getting much importance within the party fold and hence he has decided to quit the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This development comes amidst rumours of Rana Goswami planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.