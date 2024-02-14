Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 14 remembered the martyrs of Pulwama Attack on its 5th anniversary.

While remembering the courageous heroes, CM Sarma wrote on X, "On this day in 2019, nefarious elements from across the border carried out one of the most ghastly attacks on our soil where 40 of our brave jawans attained Veergati. On #PulwamaBlackDay, we remember the valiant personnel and vow to secure Bharat Maa from all threats".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 as the excruciating incident completes five years today.

PM Modi, in an X post, said the sacrifices of the soldiers will always be remembered, "I Pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered", the post read.

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