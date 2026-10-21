Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, October 21 paid tribute to more than 900 Assam Police personnel who have died in the line of duty since Independence, crediting their sacrifices for the state's improved security situation and decline in militancy and crime.

Sarma laid a wreath in honour of the personnel on Police Commemoration Day, remembering their courage and service to the state.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I laid a wreath in honour of the 900+ Assam Police personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for Aai Asomi since Independence,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media.

He said the contributions of the personnel would remain etched in the state's memory and emphasised the need to preserve the peace achieved in Assam.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the decline in militancy and crime in the state, asserting that Assam had witnessed a significant improvement in its security situation.

“It is because of their sacrifice that Assam today stands peaceful, with militancy at near zero and crime sharply down. We will protect that peace, whatever it takes,” Sarma said.

He also saluted Assam Police personnel on the occasion, acknowledging their service and commitment to maintaining law and order