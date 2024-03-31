Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his joy and gratitude while attending the Tiwa Cultural Festival in Morigaon on March 31 stating the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Tiwa people.

Speaking at the festival, Sarma highlighted the significance of Assam's diverse linguistic and cultural heritage, stating, "I am happy, elated, and grateful to be a part of this festival, which serves as an excellent platform to showcase the rich heritage of the Tiwa community."

Acknowledging the cultural significance of the Tiwa tribe in representing the essence of Assam, Sarma emphasized the need to preserve and promote Tiwa language and culture. He announced plans to make Tiwa language a compulsory subject in schools, enabling students to write examinations in Tiwa language.

Sarma further reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting the Tiwa community, citing initiatives such as Basundhara 2.0, which saw the distribution of land pattas to many Tiwa people, and promising similar support under Mission Basundhara 3.

"While we strive to empower and preserve the Tiwa culture, it is imperative to resist any attempts aimed at weakening it from within," Sarma said urging students to learn and respect Tiwa language as a crucial step in preserving the cultural heritage of the Tiwa people.