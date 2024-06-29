Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartwarming video on X, showcasing a herd of elephants enjoying a refreshing bath at an Amrit Sarovar in Goalpara. Amrit Sarovar is a scheme introduced by the government in 2023, that focuses on water conservation, people's participation and proper utilisation of soil excavated from the water bodies.

The video captures the majestic creatures taking a leisurely splash in the serene waters. Through the short clip, Sarma highlighted that the government, through its schemes and policies, not only benefit the humans bur also animals.

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"And the gentle giants take a splash. Take a look at this heartwarming video of a herd of elephants relaxing at an Amrit Sarovar built in Goalpara. Govt of India's policies benefit all - be it humans or animals," reads the caption of the video.

See his post:

And the gentle giants take a splash 🐘



Take a look at this heartwarming video of a herd of elephants relaxing at an Amrit Sarovar built in Goalpara.



Govt of India's policies benefit all- be it humans or animals. pic.twitter.com/nVldAuA4Xb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2024

The video has garnered significant attention, highlighting the success of the Amrit Sarovar initiative in Assam.

Amrit Sarovars are water bodies serve multiple purposes, including irrigation, drinking water supply, and promoting biodiversity. In Assam, they have become vital ecological assets, supporting both human communities and wildlife.

