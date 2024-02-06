Guwahati is in for a major transportation upgrade as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shares visuals of the ongoing construction of the North Guwahati bridge. The ambitious six-lane bridge-cum-road project across the Brahmaputra aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and is on track to be dedicated to the public by the end of this year.

The project, with a total length of 8.4 kilometers, comes with a price tag of Rs. 2608 crore. With 73% of the construction already completed, the bridge is well on its way to meeting the anticipated completion date of 2024.

The main span of the bridge is an impressive 1.24 kilometers, and once crossed, the road from Guwahati to Gauripur will boast six lanes, ensuring smoother and faster travel for commuters.

The North Guwahati bridge holds strategic importance in the city's transportation infrastructure, spanning the Brahmaputra river. The Assam government is even considering engaging the expertise of IIT-Guwahati for a comprehensive quality audit and risk management analysis.

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been actively monitoring the project, the bridge is set to be ready by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in transportation development for the region. The budget allocated for the project was Rs 2600 crore, with Rs 1900 crore already expended on the construction of this vital bridge, poised to reduce travel time and distance between Guwahati and North Guwahati. The anticipated completion date for this six-lane marvel is August 2024, promising improved connectivity for residents and visitors alike.