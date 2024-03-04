Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared some visuals of first dispatches of truck loads of potatoes being dispatched from Dibrugarh on March 4.

The chief minister took to platform X and wrote, "Following PepsiCo’s ₹778 cr investment in Assam on September 2023, our farmers will be supplying 50,000 tonnes of potatoes to the company’s factories. Sharing some visuals of the first dispatches which have began from Dibrugarh District".

PepsiCo India, a renowned food and beverage company, has invested ₹778 crore to establish its premier food-centric manufacturing plant in Assam, thereby facilitating access to markets in the north-east region. The manufacturing facility, spanning over 44.2 acres in Nalbari, is anticipated to commence operations in 2025.

It is expected to provide both direct and indirect employment to approximately 500 individuals. PepsiCo India plans to support regional farmers through the utilization of advanced technology, superior quality seeds, and cost-effective machinery.

The company aims to source 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from the state for the production of its flagship brand, Lay’s. The plant is also projected to stimulate demand for a cold storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes in the coming years, as per the company's statement. Eugene Willemsen, the Chief Executive Officer for Africa, Middle East & South Asia at PepsiCo, emphasised the need for building capacity in India, one of the fastest growing markets for PepsiCo in the AMESA region. The company initiated its operations in the country in 1989.

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