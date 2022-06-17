Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed gratitude to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for donating Rs 5 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for flood victims in the state.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, “Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.”

It may be mentioned that over 11 lakh people have been affected in across 25 districts of the state. As many as four persons died in the last 24 hours in the state.

In several parts of Assam, the water levels of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang, and Brahmaputra rivers are over the danger level.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,702 villages are currently underwater.