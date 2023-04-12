Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that all the 'Bihuwan-Bihuwati' will be accorded with a surprise gift on April 13.

While taking stock of the ongoing Bihu rehearsal at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today I won't say anything...on 13th April I will announce a good gift for all the 'Bihuwan-Bihuti'."

Further, CM Sarma said that till the announcement he is keeping the surprise gift in 'suspense' and assured all the hard work of the Bihu performers will be acknowledged.

Also Watch: Assam: Preparations underway for the biggest ever Bihu spectacle on April 14

Reacting to the CM's announcement one of the performers said, "We are totally surprised... did not expect this from the chief minister and now we are all happy and excited about April 13."

In an effort to bring Assam’s Bihu dance to the global stage, a total of 11,000 dancers are practising day and night, aiming to register a Guinness World Record on April 14.

More than 11,000 dancers and drummers will perform Bihu in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati under the special initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Government’s special initiative aiming for the Guinness World Record has been lauded by people across the state and are thus extending their support for this golden initiative.