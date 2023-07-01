Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 urged Bihuwas and Bihuwatis, who received Rs 25,000 as a mark of gratitude from the government, to invest the amount for their education.

Sarma said this while addressing a gathering in Dibrugarh on July 1, adding, ''If the amount is used judiciously, the returns will be manifold.

''I urge all the Bihuwas and Bihuwatis, who received ₹25,000 as a mark of gratitude from the Govt, to invest the amount for their education. The entire exercise costs the exchequer Rs 30 crore, but I'm certain that if used judiciously, the returns will manifold,'' Assam CMO tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

I urge all the Bihuwas and Bihuwatis, who received ₹25,000 as a mark of gratitude from the Govt, to invest the amount for their education.



The entire exercise costs the exchequer ₹30 cr, but I'm certain that if used judiciously, the returns will manifold: HCM Dr @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/XSdBqXJzL0 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 1, 2023

Assam Government on June 30 and July 1 handed over Rs 25,000 to the Bihu performers, who participated in the historic event and were part of the effort of Assam to enter the Guinness Book of World Records on April 13.

In a stunning display of cultural pride, Assam set another new Guinness World Record by organizing the largest live group performance of the traditional DHOL instrument.

Around 3,000 drummers, known as dhuliyas, gathered in a single frame to play the DHOL and create a new record at an event that took place at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, in the presence of Guinness World Record officials.

The record was created immediately after the Guinness World Record performance for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame.

On the same day, Assam had set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame where over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers participated.

The performers included singers and those playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa, and xutuli, among others.

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