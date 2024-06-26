Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Fancy Bazaar river terminal in Guwahati after a cylinder explosion left one person dead and six others injured on June 26.

Sarma took stock of the situation and assured that the matter is under thorough examination. In a tweet, Sarma expressed his concern: "In light of today’s incident at Fancy Bazaar Ghat, I visited the site a short while ago. We are examining the matter."

The explosion caused widespread panic and prompted an immediate response from emergency services. Six individuals sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Following the inspection, the chief minister directed the implementation of immediate safety measures to prevent such future occurrences.

In my light of today’s incident at Fancy Bazaar Ghat, I visited the site a short while ago. We are examining the matter. pic.twitter.com/nHH9nYfJgp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2024

Eyewitnesses reported a loud blast followed by chaos as people scrambled to safety. The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, with authorities working diligently to determine the factors that led to the event.