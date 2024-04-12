Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the state government's intention to pursue murder charges against individuals deemed responsible for instigating violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Addressing reporters, Sarma stated the need for accountability regarding the CAA protests that occurred in Assam. He asserted that the protests were fueled by misinformation and fake news, leading to unrest in the region.

"Many people were claiming that after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2 crores illegal immigrants would enter Assam. However, not a single person arrived, with only one individual registering a request on the portal," Sarma stated.

He specifically called out figures involved in the protests, including Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi urging them to apologize to the people of Assam and the families of those who lost their lives during the unrest.

"If they don't apologize, I will make them apologize. I will give them 2 to 3 days to reconsider their stance; otherwise, we will pursue murder charges against them," Sarma warned.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to gathering evidence, including media footage, to support the case against those accused of instigating violence during the CAA protests.